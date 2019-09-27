Seven regional McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate National Coffee With a Cop Day from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The event brings citizens and law enforcement together over coffee to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment, said event promoters.
“As the majority of McDonald’s restaurants are locally owned and operated, we look forward to hosting these events across the communities we serve, arm and arm beside our local police officers,” said local Missouri McDonald’s Co-op President Andi Hilburn-Vaini, owner and operator of both McDonalds restaurants in West Plains and one each in Mtn. View and Thayer.
“On behalf of dozens of restaurant owners, we hope residents will attend to connect with their local police, engage in open dialogue in a safe and friendly environment, or simply get to know our officers face to face,” she added.
South central Missouri restaurants participating in this year’s Coffee With a Cop Day include McDonald’s in Ava, 1106 NW 12th St.; Houston, 1432 Sam Houston Blvd.; Mtn. Grove, 1820 N. Main St.; Mtn. View, 300 U.S. 60; West Plains, 1315 Preacher Roe Blvd.; and Willow Springs, 602 S. Harris St.
The McDonald’s at 1019 U.S. 62 E. in Mtn. Home, Ark., is also participating.
Local McDonald’s restaurants also partner with law enforcement agencies throughout the year to host additional Coffee with a Cop events to encourage stronger relationships between police and community members.
National Coffee with a Cop Day is supported by local McDonald’s franchise owners.
