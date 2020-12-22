The Howell County Health Department on Monday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed between Friday and Sunday. There are 122 known active cases, of which six are currently hospitalized.
To date, 2,777 cases have been recorded in the county, and 81 deaths.
The 14-day test positivity rate is 16.3%, down 23.8% from a week ago, however the significant drop in percentage from early last week comes after an influx of test results reported by the state to local health authorities on Dec. 15.
Of the newest cases, 18 are reported in West Plains, three each in Willow Springs and Mtn. View, two in Pomona, and one each in Caulfield and Moody.
Total COVID-19 cases: 368,316.
Change from last report: 7,709.
55,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-54,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Jackson.
15,000-19,999: Greene.
5,000-14,999: Boone, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cas, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Jefferson, St. Francois, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Butler, Callaway, Camden, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Newton, Pettis, Scott, Taney.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 4,947.
Change from last report: 93.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 201,650.
Change from last report: 10,146.
20,000+: Pulaski.
15,000-19,999: Benton, Washington.
5,000-14,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
2,500-4,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, St. Francis, White.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Miller, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Union, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Little River, Madison, Marion, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,237.
Change from last report: 125.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
