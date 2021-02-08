“Aladdin” is the theme of the fourth annual Father/Daughter charity fundraiser dance set to be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20 at Rubydoo’s Vintage Event Center, 9240 County Road 9190, West Plains.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to cystic fibrosis research and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event has been split to two nights this year for social distancing due to COVID-19, said event planner Ruby Collins, owner of Rubydoo's.
Michael Libby of Blackjack Sound and Light, who is co-organizing the event, will provide music.
Reservations must be made in advance. Tickets are $20 per father/daughter, and $5 for each additional daughter. To purchase, visit Rubydoo’s Vintage Events/Collins Farms on Facebook, listed under “events.”
Refreshments will be served.
Dads and daughters are reminded to bring cameras or cell phones, as there will be several “selfie stations” to snap your own photos during the event.
For more information, call 293-1331. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles and guardians are welcome to attend with the child.
