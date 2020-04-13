Kristina Dawn McGhee Krusen, age 47, passed away on April 3, 2020, at the West Vue Nursing Home in West Plains, Mo.
Born in Salem, Ark., she was the daughter of Rita Joan McGhee and late father Duane McGhee.
Kristi was a 1991 graduate of Couch High School. She attended the NLC Church in Cabot, Ark. She enjoyed spending time with her two sons, family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping at flea markets.
She was preceded in death by her father Duane McGhee and grandfather Rathe Lee McGhee.
She is survived by her mother Rita Joan McGhee, grandmother Rachel McGhee, two sons Brennen Rush and Braidon Rush, one goddaughter Samantha Shaw Calhoun, one sister and brother-in-law Stephanie Lynn Difani and Byron Difani, two nephews Brett Difani and wife Tiffany, and Blake Difani and wife Jessica, one great-nephew Braxton Difani, and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Centerpoint Church of God of Prophecy in Myrtle, Mo.
