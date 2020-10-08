Organizers of the South Central Missouri Trunk or Treat have announced the event will be canceled this year due to COVID-19, following recommendations against large crowds and taking into consideration the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in West Plains and Howell County.
Officials said there were about 3,000 participants last year for the event, held at the West Plains Civic Center. Trunk or Treat, in its 17th year, gave children the opportunity to collect candy from local businesses and organizations in return for a donated food item.
The food items collected and a blanket were distributed to hospice families and the Elks' Christmas for Kids program during the Christmas season. About 130 families were served through the programs last year, according to Trunk or Treat Chairperson RoxAnn Wurst.
"The organizers for the South Central Missouri Trunk or Treat regret that this year's celebration will have to canceled,” wrote organizers in a prepared statement presented to the Quill. “For the past 17 years our community has been a great support for this annual canned food drive. We will miss seeing all the children, the local vendors, and all who have come to love this event at the West Plains Civic Center.
“Although we won't have an official day for donating canned food to support the families of Riverways Hospice and the Elks' Christmas for Kids programs, please keep in mind that these organizations are continuing their services and are in need of community support. For those families who are experiencing the loss of a loved one many unexpected supplies are needed. Any contribution to help alleviate the burdens for these families is greatly appreciated."
This year, with many traditional celebrations and activities already modified or canceled, might be an opportunity for families to start a new tradition by making a donation, then having their own small celebration or activity, Wurst added.
Organizers thanked the community for its past support, and said they look forward to resuming the event in 2021.
Monetary donations may be mailed to South Central Missouri Trunk or Treat, 7505 State Route ZZ, West Plains, MO, 65775.
Non-perishable food donations may be made by taking them to Ozarks Medical Center Riverways Hospice, attention: RoxAnn, at 114 E. Main St., or call RoxAnn Wurst at 293-8500.
