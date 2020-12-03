Quality Floors offers hardwood, wood laminate, vinyl plank, vinyl sheet, carpet, carpet tile floor coverings and installation, plus bathroom remodels and Hunter Douglas window treatments. The company has been in business since 1999, and recently moved from its longtime Southern Hills Shopping Center location to 1575 W. U.S. 160. From left: sales and warehouse employee Nick Shaffer, owners Cherie Holmes and John Holmes, and sales and design employee Pam Studyvin.