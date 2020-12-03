Quality Floors, 1575 W. U.S. 160, opened in January 1999 in the Southern Hills Shopping Center, owned by Chuck, Cherie and John Holmes, after 15 years of retail and installation experience. In 2005, the business joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce.
The company sells and installs carpet, vinyl plank, ceramic tile, hardwood, wood laminate and Hunter Douglas window treatments. Quality Floors offer over 800 different choices in vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwoods, and sheet vinyl, plus wood refinishing. Their selection of Hunter Douglas products includes wood shades, shutters, cellular shades, roller shades and vertical shades for windows and doors.
Other services offered are interest-free financing, experienced design assistance, free in-home estimates and complete bathroom remodels, including floors, walls, backsplashes, tub surrounds and custom showers. Seven experienced, courteous and professional crew members are available for remodel and installation.
Their large selection of products includes dozens of trusted brands in hundreds of styles, colors, patterns and finishes to suit any taste.
Quality Floors have been A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau for the past 20 years and won the West Plains Daily Quill Best of the Best Award for the past two years. They are members of the Southern Missouri Builders Association and the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB).
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and evenings by appointment. For more information, call 255-1727, visit qualityfloorswestplains.net, or visit their Facebook page at QualityFloors.
