Ozark Independent Living, 109 Aid Ave. in West Plains, has closed to the general public, as of Friday, but continues to be staffed. Phone calls will be answered or returned. Attendants with time sheets and anyone with paperwork may drop papers through the slot in the front door. Call 257-0038 or 256-8714 with questions.
•
The Missouri Department of Conservation has closed its nature, visitor and education centers, including Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona, to the public. This is in addition to MDC offices. The closures will continue through April 15, when MDC will reassess the situation. Nature center trails remain open.
•
Thrivent Financial Associate Eric Gibson has announced that he is available to meet with clients via the Zoom app or by phone at 204-5456.
•
Social Security offices are closed to visitors. Benefits will continue to be paid, and officials warn against scammers trying to trick the public into thinking the COVID-19 pandemic will stop the payments. Customers needing help with services should go online to www.socialsecurity.gov, or if their needs remain unmet, call 866-614-2741. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/coronavirus.
•
The West Plains Area Farmers Market at East Towne Village will be closed temporarily until April 11.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 25
More than 100: St. Louis County.
More than 10: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Louis City.
All others: Adair, Bates, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lafayette, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Perry, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, Taney.
Deaths: 8 (Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Greene)
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 218
More than 50: Pulaski.
More than 10: Cleburne, Faulkner, Jefferson.
All others: Benton Boone, Bradley, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Dessa, Garland, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Independence, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Poinsettia, Polk, Pope, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Stone, Union, Van Buren, Washington, Woodruff, White.
Deaths: 2
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health and the Associated Press.
