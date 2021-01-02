The dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Missouri Southern State University has been released, and two students from West Plains have made it.
Philip T. Sheridan and Zachary D. Finley earned spots on the list by earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale as full-time students, enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
Sheridan is a pre-med student and Finley is an accounting student. Both are graduates of the West Plains High School Class of 2020.
