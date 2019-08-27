The southern gospel music singing that was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Willow Springs No. 2 Free Will Baptist Church in Vanzant has been canceled.
The events are typically held on the fifth Friday of each month and Pastor Lonnie Johnson and the congregation welcome all. Call 293-3469 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.