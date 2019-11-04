Alva Richman

A memorial service for Alva Jean Mullins Richman, 90, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the First Christian Church, West Plains, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Richman passed peacefully into the Lord’s presence at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 27, 1929, at West Plains, Mo., to Alvin Mullins and Sibyl Shaffer Mullins Norfleet.
Alva Jean graduated from West Plains High School in 1947 and attended Drury College. On Setp. 18, 1949, she was married at West Plains to Gene Richman, who preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2008. To their union two daughters were born. Together they owned and operated Richman Oil Company.
Alva Jean was a homemaker and wonderful mother and grandmother. Mrs. Richman was a member of the First Christian Church for over 60 years, where she served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher and on the wedding and funeral committees. Alva Jean’s God-given gift was that of a caregiver. She cared for not only her immediate family, but many other close relatives.
She was also a devoted participant in the Wednesday Share group, which began meeting each week starting in 1972. Alva Jean and her daughters were very appreciative of the loving care given her by all of the employees of West Vue.
She is survived by her two daughters Vicky Richman Brown and friend Lindel Copeland, West Plains, Mo., and Cathy Richman Duggan, Olive Branch, Miss.; six grandchildren Jennifer Henry Davis, Cassville, Mo., Jason Richman Henry, West Plains, Michael David Duggan and wife Sarah, Kansas City, Mo., Mark Richman Duggan and wife Sarah, Memphis, Tenn., Justin Brown and wife Jennifer, West Plains, and Jason Brown and spouse Doug Heath Brown, Lakeland, Fla.; six great-grandchildren Brina Jacen Davis, Elizabeth Marie Duggan, Sally James Duggan, Scout Barnett, Rachel Brown and Piper Brown; and her many special lifelong friends.
Her parents, husband, stepfather Brooks Norfleet, one brother H. R. Bob Mullins and son-in-law Melvin “Butch” Brown preceded her in death.
The family will receive their friends in the fellowship hall after the service. A private family burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
