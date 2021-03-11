Mover over Joe Exotic, there’s a new Tiger King in town.
The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team secured a spot in the Quarterfinals round of the MSHSAA State Basketball tournament Wednesday night when they traveled to Willard to hand deliver a crushing 47-27 defeat to the Lady Tigers.
“I thought our defense came out strong. They favor the 3-pointer, and we very effectively kept them from getting open looks,” said Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack.
Not since 2011 have the Zizzers advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Tigers also came out looking sharp. They won the tipoff and put the first 3 points on the board.
The Zizzers fought back, and Zizzer Georgia Osborn answered with a 3-pointer of her own to tie the game. A few minutes later, the 3-point loving Tigers would sink another, to given them their second lead of the night. The Tigers had quite a roar, but turned out not to have any teeth.
Coming off the bench for West Plains, Zoey Williams has proven all season to be the spark player when the Zizzers need to make something happen. She did not disappoint Wednesday night, hitting her own 3-pointer to tie the game. A free-throw by Drew Harris put the Zizzers up by one, and for the rest of the night the Tigers were seeing red.
“This team has proven their ability to adapt. They are smart, and find ways to win,” said Coach Womack.
MacKenzie Brunson has proven over and over that she is a natural leader. She has the ability to be the player that the game requires. The Tigers’ defense covered Ashton Judd all night, so Brunson was needed as the scorer. She responded with 18 points.
“Double-Trouble” Judd may have been limited to just 6 points, but that didn’t stop her from turning in a performance for the books. She finished the night with 16 rebounds, 12 assists—another double-double for her stat sheet—and her 7 steals were huge. Judd also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
Allyssa Joyner added 10 points to the Zizzers’ side of the scoreboard. At 6 feet tall, Joyner’s reach in the middle allows the others players to spread out a step on defense. That gives the Zizzers better grabs at rebounds, and keeps the offense a couple steps farther from the hoop.
Zoey Williams finished 5 points. Georgia Williams, who did a great job taking care of the ball all night, contributed 3 points. Drew Harris also had 3 points, and Jade Barry put 2 points on the board.
At the halftime buzzer, the Zizzers held a 14 point lead with a score of 33-9. In the second half, it was raining Zizzer buckets and West Plains led by as much as 22 with less than 2 minutes on the clock.
With the second ranked team in the state playing the third ranked team, a close game would be expected. That’s not what the Zizzers delivered. What’s the definition of a Zizzer? The Lady Zizzers basketball team.
Quarterfinal Ticket info
The Zizzers will be back in action Saturday at the West Plains Civic Center where they will face the Tigers in the Quarterfinal round of the MSHSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament.
For those fans wanting to attend, admission will be $7 and tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door.
To purchase tickets, go to www.mshsaa.org, click on the “Ticket” icon, select the sport you wish to view, select the applicable class (Class 5), and choose the matchup from the list of events. Online ticket sales for parents and students will be available until 12 p.m. today, then will go on sale to the general public through the website.
To ensure that all WPHS students who want to support their Lady Zizzers are guaranteed tickets, a few local businesses have donated funds to the school to fund the purchase of tickets that will be made available to students at the door on game day. The West Plains High School administration, as well as the Lady Zizzers’ players and coaches would like to offer a huge thank you to West Plains Bank, Hibby’s Sports Grille, and the Old Time Antique Mall.
