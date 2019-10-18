Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have released an update the disappearance of a Mtn. View teen, adding to her description that she is considered an “endangered” missing person.
Destiney Layman, 15, is described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. It is thought she may have changed the color of her hair or otherwise attempted to alter her appearance.
Authorities have also learned she is being treated for severe depression and does not have her medication.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, boots and a black/blue HOOey hat and reportedly usually wears a black choker.
She has fresh scars on her chin and nose and open wounds on her right knee and right elbow from a recent accident, according to reports.
She reportedly walked away from a school bus stop at about 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 11 on County Road 3690 in Mtn. View.
Initial reports mentioned that she was seen getting into a vehicle, but no vehicle description has been provided.
Prior to adoption, the girl’s legal name was Destiney Jane Rouse, and officials have stated she may be attempting to locate her biological family in the Poplar Bluff or Paragould, Ark., areas.
Anyone with information regarding Layman or any subject that may have assisted her or the vehicle she reportedly left in should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Howell County Sheriff’s Department at 417-256-2544.
