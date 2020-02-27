For over 40 years Kloz Klozet has been in the same location at 16 Court Square in downtown West Plains.
Owner Florence James credits her store’s longevity to a focus on providing excellent customer service and the quality, as well as the uniqueness of her store’s merchandise.
“Customer service is important, because it’s important to our customers,” said James. “We also have more than just women’s clothing.”
She added that that the store also carries accessories, shoes, jewelry, Brighton handbags, and, in 2013, her store expanded its inventory to include baby clothing.
“We also provide many different services from baby registries, gift wrapping, gift certificates and clothing alterations at no charge,” she said.
James bought Kloz Klozet 20 years ago and says that she has always tried to keep current with the latest women’s fashions, while also maintaining some of the classic fashions.
“We’re always looking for different lines to keep our customers up with the current trends,” James said.
She explained that, once every two years, she travels to Texas to visit the Dallas Market Center, a massive 5 million square foot wholesale trade center.
“They have hundreds of different vendors there and 23 floors with all kinds of different items,” she said.
James also said that her store and Cleea’s At-Home Market join forces to host a fashion show at the West Plains Country Club at least once a year to raise funds for the Garnett Library at Missouri Sate University-West Plains.
She said the next fashion show will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 24 and will begin with a luncheon and social time, then will feature models showing off the latest in women’s fashion.
“Tickets are $25 can be bought at here at Kloz Klozet or at the Garnett Library,” she said.
Kloz Klozet is opened from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and according to James they are open on Saturdays by appointment.
For more information visit the store’s Facebook or Instagram page at Kloz Klozet or call 256-3581.
