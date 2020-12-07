Graveside services for Ricky Bales, 60, Bakersfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Bakersfield Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ricky Allen Bales, son of Joe Bill and Hazel Marie Mullins Bales, was born Sept. 12, 1960, at West Plains, Mo. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home.
On July, 21, 1978, in Bakersfield, Mo., he married his lifelong love Beverly Hickman. Through this marriage, Rick and Beverly were blessed with their two girls Ashley and Melissa. Rick retired from Baxter Healthcare in Mtn. Home after nearly 40 years of service. He then had the privilege of working for the Bakersfield R-IV school district over the last few years.
Rick was an avid outdoorsman. He looked forward to deer season every year, taking many trophy bucks over the years. He also had a passion for restoring old muscle cars and taking care of his family farm. Above all, Rick loved his family. He was always so excited to watch his grandchildren play sports.
Rick was always there for others in their time of need. There wasn’t anything that Rick didn’t know how to fix. Rick was a man of God and loved to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through song at the church he was so proud to attend, Bakersfield Assembly of God.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Bales, of the family home; two daughters Ashely Eckman and husband, Andrew, West Plains, Mo., Melissa Miller and husband Kenny, Mtn. Home, Ark; six grandchildren Cooper, Braelyn, Tucker, Ella, Barrett and MaKenna; one sister Patsy Cotter and husband PeeWee, Bakersfield, Mo.; six sisters-in-law Carol Bales, Bakersfield, Mo., Rose Ann Bales Hayes, West Plains, Mo., Teresa Price and husband Larry, Bakersfield, Mo., Ann Taylor and husband John, Mtn. Home, Ark., Louise Shaw and husband Bubba, Ft. Smith, Ark., and Debbie Murphy and husband Mike, Cherry Valley, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, two brothers Joe (Buddy) Bales and Larry (Butch) Bales preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
