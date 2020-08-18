Current and former U.S. military service members are invited to an informal meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Wayne T. Boles American Legion Post 23, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather input on the current status of local service organizations and how they may better serve veterans and their community.
American Legion officials emphasize the meeting is vital to veterans seeking to better serve fellow veterans, and urge all members of the military community, past and present, to attend
