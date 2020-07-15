Artie “Jean” Sullivant, age 87, of Quincy, Ill., died at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Sunset Home. She was born on Dec. 20, 1932 in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of William King Kimbrough and Faye (Joliff) Kimbrough.Jean married Noble Franklin Sullivant on June 24, 1954. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2008.
Prior to her marriage, Jean worked in marketing at AT&T. She later was employed by Sears Roebuck in St. Louis for over 10 years working in information systems and customer service.
Jean was steadfast in her Lutheran faith and guided by its principles.
Jean loved and was adept at gardening, delighted in classical music and cherished having her family present for her beautifully prepared holiday meals.
She was talented in motivating her children to reach their goals and follow their dreams. She was loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by two children Dr. Douglas (Christine) Sullivant of Quincy, Ill., and Elizabeth (Mark) Fogarty of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren Stuart, Jack and Clare Fogarty, Emily and Charlotte Sullivant; and two sisters Mary Ann Artz and Wilma Weatherford.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers Charles Thomas Kimbrough, Leamon Kimbrough and Gary Kimbrough.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services are in the care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
