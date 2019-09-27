The public is invited to stop by the newly-renovated Ingle Hotel between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. through Sunday at 133 Front St. in Thayer for a fundraiser celebration.
The hotel was built in 1901 as a railroad hotel and has been renovated to a former state thanks to enormous volunteer and community support, said event organizers.
Espresso-based coffee will be prepared and served by baristas and locally-made sweets will be offered.
The fundraiser will benefit Selah Place, which will use the hotel in its efforts to provide a safe haven for women and children who have suffered domestic violence.
For more information, visit the public Facebook group, “Ingle Hotel Coffee Shop.”
