Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins says part of the $2.8 million raised by the half-cent sales tax goes to repairing and maintaining nearly 500 low-water crossings, like this one on County Road 6810 a couple of miles southwest of South Fork. He said there are over 1,000 miles of unpaved roads maintained by the county through funds received from the sales tax. Collins is asking voters to approve an extension of the tax to 2029; it is set to expire in 2023.