“We wouldn’t be able to do the kinds of projects we’ve been doing without it,” said Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins of the half-cent sales tax which funds the county’s Road and Bridges Department.
Collins, along with the Southern District Commissioner Billy Sexton and Northern District Commissioner Calvin Wood, is asking voters in April to approve extending the sales tax through Sept. 30, 2029; it is currently set to expire Sept. 30, 2023.
Revenue from the sales tax, first approved by voters in April 2017, goes toward maintenance and improvements of over 1,000 miles of county roads and bridges, including the purchase of stone, gravel, culverts, fuel, asphalt and concrete.
The funds raised by the tax cannot be used for employee salaries or new equipment.
According to Collins, $2.8 million in funding was raised by the tax last year, allowing the county to research major improvement projects and begin to pave roads with chip seal, a cheaper alternative to standard asphalt pavement that doesn’t require regular grading like a gravel road, though it is just as rough on tires and doesn’t last as long as standard pavement.
“We have over 1,000 miles of unpaved roads in the county,” said Collins. “It’s constant work to keep them maintained and get new gravel.”
He stressed as the population of the county continues to grow and traffic increases, the wear and tear on roads becomes greater — as do the costs to maintain them. Paving all of the roads would be prohibitively expensive, he adds.
“If someone paid to have all of our roads paved, we wouldn’t be able to keep up with the cost in maintaining them,” Collins explained. He pointed out the county does offer a partnership program for paving county roads, where a person or organization can pay for the cost of the materials, and the county workers then pave and maintain the road. But the materials are expensive, with the cost being $10,000 to $12,000 per quarter-mile of pavement.
“We’ll focus a lot on chip seal and continue as long as we have funding for it,” said Sexton. “Instead of band-aiding roads as before, we have been able to come in and fix many issues we had been having.”
Among those issues, the tax funds have been used to replace culverts and repair low-water crossings.
According to Collins, the county maintains over 500 low-water crossings, and some have been long in need of replacing.
Asked if the county might consider replacing some of the crossings with bridges, Collins replied it would be too expensive and time-consuming to replace many of the low-water crossings in that way.
However, he pointed out, some of the tax money will go toward paving the old Howell Valley Road, aka County Road 8240, to create a detour route as the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge over Howell Creek on ZZ Highway.
MoDOT announced its plans to replace the single-lane bridge in 2019 after determining the bridge is in “poor” condition due to wear and age — noting, at the time of its construction in 1959, the 129-foot-long, 20-foot-wide bridge was two lanes. According to MoDOT, work will begin between 2023 and 2024, and the new bridge is expected to be about 140 feet long and 24 feet wide.
In the Northern District, Wood pointed out, culverts have been replaced on County Road 3400. He also said county crews are repaving Old U.S. 60, highlighting its importance as a route for the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District.
“It’s about making sure our roads are safe for travel and to limit the wear and tear on vehicles,” said Wood.
Collins said the extension of the half-cent sales tax, if voters approve it, will allow the commissioners to better develop a five-year plan for future infrastructure improvements as they will have a better idea of how much money can be budgeted each year.
The half-cent sales tax will be on the ballot for the April 6 general municipal election.
Absentee voting is open and can be done in person during business hours on weekdays at the Howell County Clerk’s Office in the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains, according to Clerk Kelly Waggoner.
She added that in-person absentee voting may be done at her office up until 5 p.m. April 5 and the clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. to noon April 3, which is the Saturday before the election.
To receive an absentee ballot by mail, an application must be received in the County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. March 24. People can request to vote absentee if they expect to be out of town on election day, are incapacitated, or are confined due to illness or disability.
The voter registration deadline for the April election is 5 p.m. today.
For more information call the county clerk’s office at 256-2591 or visit the county’s website at www.howellcounty.net.
