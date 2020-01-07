Abigia Hobbs

Funeral services for Abigia Monroe Hobbs, 54, Gravette, Ark., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Hobbs passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, near his home.
He was born April 27, 1965, at Kansas City, Kan., to J. D. Hobbs and Iva Lorene Pounds Hobbs. Abigia graduated from West Plains High School with the class of 1983. He worked for Built Well Construction Company for 24 years. He was a hard worker, working from sun up to sun down. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and riding four wheelers.
He is survived by his father J. D. Hobbs, Caulfield, Mo.; one brother, Jay Hobbs and wife Rhonda, Caulfield, Mo.; four sisters Marsha Sole and husband Dennis, Roscoe, Ill., Threasa Shepherd and husband Gene, Caulfield, Mo., Marilyn Briscoe and husband Rodney, West Plains, Mo., and Vicky Johnston and husband Rick, Rogers, Ark.; eight nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and his best friend of six years Janet Gregory, who will always be considered family.
His mother, one son Joshua Davidson Hobbs, one great-niece Neyterri Hobbs and his grandparents, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Fowler Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fowler Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Hiwassee, Ark.. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com
