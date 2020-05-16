Peony bushes at Free Union Cemetery

FREE UNION CEMETERY near Caulfield was in rare form in early May when Quill contributor Sue Neitzel caught the peony bushes in full bloom. According to Neitzel, all the older headstones have a peony bush planted by them. “It seems that was a common thing to do back in the day,” she said. Across the United States, peonies have long been used to decorate graves on Memorial Day.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The decoration service and auction that were planned to be held May 24 at Free Union Cemetery, County Road 7130, near Leota, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The event will be rescheduled to next year, said  organizers.

Donations to the cemetery can be mailed to Edith Winchester, 13427 FF Highway, Caulfield, MO 65626.

Call 417-284-7384 for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.