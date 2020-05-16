The decoration service and auction that were planned to be held May 24 at Free Union Cemetery, County Road 7130, near Leota, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The event will be rescheduled to next year, said organizers.
Donations to the cemetery can be mailed to Edith Winchester, 13427 FF Highway, Caulfield, MO 65626.
Call 417-284-7384 for more information.
