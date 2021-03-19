Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
March 19 (6:30 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church will host a church date night with an evening meal at Three Legged Mule in Caulfield. All are invited to join for fellowship.
SATURDAY
March 20: A workday will be held at the Brocket Cemetery on Highway 115 near Pocahontas, Ark. All are asked to come early and bring tools to work. For information call Trent Ingram, 870-609-1188, Bryn Ulmer, 870-810-2094, Tracy Ingram, 870-378-0829, Lyda Davidson, 870-647-2153 or Scott Blackshear, 870-810-3457.
March 20 (7-10 a.m.): The American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard will offer breakfast. The meals are typically held on the third Saturday of each month. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat breakfast and proceeds go to support local veterans.
March 20 (8-10 a.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will hold its monthly breakfast fundraiser. Biscuits and gravy, egg casserole, bacon, sausage, pancakes, cinnamon roll, fruit, coffee, orange juice and milk will be offered for $5 per plate.
March 20 (10 a.m.): The Willow Springs Saddle Club will host a Coggins clinic, open to the public. In addition to the test, immunizations will be available: Coggins, $20; rabies, $12; FluVac, $16; West Nile, $22; 4-way, $16; strangles, $30; rhino, $16; 5-way with West Nile, $50. Reservations are closed.
March 20 (10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.): The second annual Cystic Fibrosis Day at Captain D’s, 1402 Preacher Roe Blvd., will take place. A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains to raise money for cystic fibrosis research. An all-day special of fish and fries will be available for $4.99 in addition to regular menu items.
March 20 (5 p.m.): The Midwest Defenders Bridges Bowl football game will take place at Carmichal Field. Admission is $4 plus a school supply item. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. All proceeds will go to the West Plains R-7 Bridges program
MONDAY
March 22 (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): MDC will offer a virtual archery program, “Learning Archery: Bow Care and Cleaning.” Registration for the free program is required and may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176285.
TUESDAY
March 23 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for manufacturing industry workers. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
March 23 (1-3 p.m.): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona will offer “Native Plants: Design a Mini Pollinator Garden” for those who want to learn how to attract pollinators with a colorful container garden. Space is limited and registration with a valid email address is required. Register online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176355.
March 23 (7-8 p.m.): SungBeats is an award-winning beatboxer who uses only his mouth and a loop to create organic, engaging, high-energy music through an intricate process of sampling vocal sounds live in real time. He will be at the civic center theater for a concert where admission is $10 per ticket or free to students who present their BearPass ID. More information can be found on the MSU-West Plains website on the Theater and Events page.
WEDNESDAY
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
March 24 (9 a.m. to noon): The Missouri Chamber Federation Legislative Impact Webinar is a virtual event that allows business officials to connect with Missouri’s top legislators in Jefferson City. Register online at mochamber.com.
THURSDAY
March 25 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.): Fairview School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings for children who will be 4 and 5 years old, respectively, by Aug. 1. Call 256-3868 for an appointment. Parents should bring their child’s Social Security Number, birth certificate, proof of residency and shot record.
March 25 (2-4 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, offers a food pantry for the general public. Participants must be present to receive a box, and only one box per person, maximum of two per vehicle, will be given. If members of the community know someone who is housebound and cannot pickup a box, contact the church with that person’s name and number and volunteers will attempt to reach to them. Call 255-5639.
