Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin work Monday on repairing culvert pipe under a stretch of Highway 142 in Howell County.
Weather permitting, the highway will be closed through Jan. 24 between E Highway and FF Highway. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
For more information call MoDOT customer service at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
