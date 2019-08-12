Ruby Pauline Rosenburg, 95, Mtn. View. Died at 3:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Addie Ruth Seaman, 90, Birch Tree. Died at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Thomas Joseph Vokac, 75, Cabool. Died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cabool. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Sally A. Ferguson, 86, Willow Springs. Died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Paul Rice, 94, West Plains. Died at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at NHC Healthcare. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
