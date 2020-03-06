The seventh annual Child Advocacy Center Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. today, and will be held at Rubydoo’s Vintage Events, 9240 County Road 9190 just east of West Plains.
Last year the dinner raised $18,000 for the Child Advocacy Center, which is a fundamental link in the collection of evidence used in the investigation and prosecution of child abuse and neglect in the area.
Tables are decorated with a theme and there is a friendly competition between “celebrity” waiters representing local businesses, organizations and political offices. They are encouraged to provide exemplary service to earn tips that are donated to the CAC. Money is also raised via table sponsorships and other contributions.
Awards are given for the top table decorations and the waiter collecting the most tips is given the title “Celebrity of the Year.” New this year, waiters may also collect tips online at www.childadvocacycenter.org/event/celebrity-waiter-dinner; choose from the list of waiters on the left side of the screen.
There are 13 waiters participating in tonight’s event: Allison Skinner, representing the West Plains Daily Quill; Andrea Crews, Arvest Bank; Brent Campbell, law enforcement and candidate for Howell County Sheriff; Scott Cunningham, Great Rivers Distributing; David Evans, 154th District House Representative; Jack Bates, Simmons Bank, formerly Landmark; Lori Wilson, West Plains R-7; Ric Kristeff, Sunrise Rotary and R & T Locksmith; Dr. Rob Martin, Burton Creek Medical Clinic; Tyler Martin, West Plains Bank and Trust Company; Violet Nissen, Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic; Zane Privette, Privette Law Office of Willow Springs; and Reta Reed, Ozark Action Head Start.
The Child Advocacy Center satellite office in West Plains opened in 2011 and serves children in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas and Wright counties, as well as a portion of Shannon county. Previously, clients and law enforcement officers had to drive as long as 2 1/2 hours to receive services and collect evidence.
The center also has five full-time employees including staff members who conduct interviews and give forensic examinations to children suspected of being the victims of neglect and sexual or physical abuse. The information gathered is then used in criminal prosecution or the placement of children in foster care or other alternative housing.
According to statistics provided by the CAC, in 2019 the West Plains office served 467 children; about 76% of those were age 12 or younger, and about 37% were age 6 or younger. Sexual abuse was reported in about 29% of the cases and physical abuse was reported in about 18%. About 27% had reported being a witness to a crime.
In all but about 8% of the cases the perpetrator was reportedly a parent, stepparent, romantic partner of a parent, a relative or other person known to the child, according to the CAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.