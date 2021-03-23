Barbara Meyers Downen, a 1949 graduate of West Plains High School, will celebrate her 90th birthday Saturday, March 27, 2021.
She has moved to Seymour to be with family and is missing her friends in West Plains.
Birthday greetings and cards of well wishes may be mailed to 311 W. Anderson St., Seymour, MO 65746.
