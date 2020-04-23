The Bakersfield School District has been awarded a $20,000 technology grant through the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in partnership with Commerce Trust, and facilitated by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The funds are designated for technology to enable remote learning both during the COVID-19 pandemic and for future needs.
It was one of 16 Coover Regional Grants totaling $250,000 presented April 16 via Zoom teleconferencing software. The Bakersfield area is in the service region for the Ozark County Community Foundation, one of the CFO’s 49 affiliates.
Bakersfield Superintendent Amy Britt said the district had originally applied for a grant to extend the elementary school upper grades' STEM program. With the recent challenges associated with distance learning during school closures, the funds' designation was expanded from science, technology, engineering and math curriculum to include distance learning costs.
Britt said the money will be used to purchase more laptops and other technology and classroom equipment to facilitate remote learning
She added that, currently, some Bakersfield students are doing online work, but the biggest response has been with printed learning packets.
One obstacle in distance learning has been the availability of high-speed internet, dependent on either cell phone towers or fiber optic lines, and out of the district's control of the district, she explained.
Still, the funding is a boon to the district and Britt is grateful for Community Foundation of the Ozark’s support.
“They put these grants out there and make them available to the school to further the education of our students, and we really appreciate their partnership,” said Britt.
“It will be a tremendous asset to our elementary students here at Bakersfield,” commented Bakersfield Elementary School Principal Brian Hollis.
“The Coover Charitable Foundation is so proud to provide this much-needed annual grantmaking opportunity for rural Missouri,” said Commerce Trust Senior Vice President Jill Reynolds. “A hallmark of philanthropy is its creative and flexible approach to funding, which is essential this year for many of these grantees extending their resources to support COVID-19 efforts in their communities.”
The grants are made possible through the generosity of the late Julia Dorothy Coover, who worked for Commerce Bank for 30 years. She established the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husband’s memory. Since then, the Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded about $5.95 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
