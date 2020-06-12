Bill Kimbrough

Graveside services for William Jewell Kimbrough, 89, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Kimbrough passed away at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born Aug. 10, 1930, at Fanchon, Mo., to Isaac B. Kimbrough and Della Shipman Kimbrough. On August 9, 1953, he was married at West Plains, Missouri, to Shirley Porter; to their union three wonderful children were born: Lanny, Cynthia and Chuck.
On May 11, 1985, he was married at Lebanon, Mo., to Peggy (Gannon) Odom; this union blessed him with two stepdaughters.
Bill attended school at Riggs & Hughlett in Fanchon. Mr. Kimbrough was a veteran, having served with the United States Air Force. During the Korean War he was a supply specialist stationed at Tacoma, Wash.
He was a lifetime carpenter, cabinet maker and custom home builder; Bill had built 55 custom homes. He enjoyed working to the fullest. Mr. Kimbrough was the carpentry instructor for West Plains High School from 1985 to 1995. After retiring, he went back to woodworking and building, until his health failed.
His entire blended family brought him great joy, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Kimbrough was a Christian and loved working for the Lord; he read his Bible daily for as long as he could and lastly attended Olde Tyme Full Gospel Church.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Kimbrough; two children Lanny Kimbrough and wife Deana, and Chuck Kimbrough and wife Erin, and their mother, Shirley Kimbrough; two stepdaughters Tracy Morris and husband George Bressie, and Jeannie Cox and husband David; seven grandchildren Andrea Edwards Dewey and husband Matthew, Katie Kimbrough Johnson, Andrew Kimbrough, Abbey Kimbrough, Kyle Kimbrough, Zach Cox and wife Rachel, and Courtney Cox Hamilton and husband Matthew; seven great-grandchildren Cora, Emma, Ava and Finn Dewey, and Blake, Karlee and Nate Johnson; one sister Alma Bowman; one brother Benny Kimbrough and wife, Phyllis; his mother-in-law Lorine Gannon; one brother-in-law Charles Gannon and wife Jayne; one sister-in-law Vicki Jones and husband Max; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; one daughter Cynthia (Kimbrough) Edwards; three grandchildren Erin Edwards, Michael Kimbrough and Zebulon Cox; three brothers Brad Jr., Feltman and Franklin Dean Kimbrough; two sisters Thelma Isaacs and Wilda Underwood; and his father-in-law Gene Gannon preceded him in death.
Mr. Kimbrough will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
