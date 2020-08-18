Three new patients were confirmed to have coronavirus infection Sunday in Douglas County, bringing the total to date to 98 in that county; in addition 13 probable cases have been identified, say health officials, for a total of 111, of which 96 are considered recovered.
The current number of active cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County is 12. The majority of patients, 68, appear to have contracted the virus from close contact, while 35 infections are of unknown origin. Eight cases have been attributed to travel.
Douglas County has reported three deaths attributed to COVID-19 to date.
•
Officials with the Oregon County Health Department reported Friday they have confirmed 23 cases of coronavirus infection to date, with nine of those currently active.
As of Monday, the State Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows 25 cases to date in that county, but a difference in reported numbers is not unusual as county officials must verify residency before adding cases to the final cumulative county.
According to health officials, of the two newest cases announced Friday, one is isolating under public health guidance and contacts of been notified; the other is pending investigation.
•
The Texas County Health Department on Friday reported the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19. The resident was in their early 70s and tested positive for COVID-19 July 30 and had been hospitalized since.
The case was determined to be most likely a travel related exposure, said officials.
As of Friday, the most recent information available from local health officials shows 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Texas County.
For more information, visit the DHSS website or the CDC website. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 68,623.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Cole, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, St. Francois, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Ray, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Washington, Warren, Webster.
50-99: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Dallas, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, Morgan, Osage, Ralls, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Caldwell, Cedar, Clark, DeKalb, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Iron, Knox, Linn, Madison, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Shannon, Shelby.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, St. Clair.
Deaths: 1,393.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 52,665.
5,000-7,499: Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Garland, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lee, Lonoke, Miller, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Sharp, White.
50-99: Baxter, Dallas, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Scott, Stone, Van Buren.
25-49: Fulton, Marion, Montgomery, Searcy.
10-24: Calhoun, Woodruff.
Deaths: 599.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
