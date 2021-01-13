Jean B. Hunter, 81, of West Plains, Mo., and formerly of Bechtelsville, Pa., passed away in her home on Jan. 9, 2021.
She was the wife of the late LeRoy D. Hunter, who passed away in 1991. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Beulah M. (Moll) Crossley. Jean was a member of Huffs Union Church, Alburtis, Pa.
Jean worked as a keypunch operator and later with computers. She owned a home computer before personal computers became commonplace. After she retired, she lived in Utah and Wyoming, before settling down in Missouri. Jean loved to bake and cook, and was well-known for her fastnachts. Jean was a caring person, taking care of many people in her life, including her niece, Amy. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors: children Judy Hunter of Macungie, Pa., Lee Hunter of Pricetown, Pa., and Mary Hunter, wife of Brian D. Smolnik, of West Plains, Mo.; grandchildren Angelica, Mara, Andrew, Skye and Samantha; great-grandson Levi; sister Vivian Miller.
Jean was predeceased by her sister Linda R. Schmoyer.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite #900, Arlington, VA 22202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.