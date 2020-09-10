Kenneth Lee Sanders, 73, Potosi. Died at 10:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in Labor Day shooting case; second suspect named
- New company setting up shop in former Regal-Beloit factory
- Man in jail after Monday night shooting
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • Sept. 9
- What's going on in Howell County
- Man shot Sunday in Texas County; patrol investigating
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • Sept.10
- Three killed in Labor Day weekend crashes in Troop G
- ‘Things are really moving’ in Willow Springs, Hicks tells chamber
- Rick V. Hoover
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.