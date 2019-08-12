Funeral services for Janice Grisham, 78, Dora, Mo., were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Grisham passed away at 1:23 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 30, 1941, at Bakersfield, Mo. to Bernie David Hayes and Elma Ethel Stiner Hayes. On July 19, 1957, she was married at West Plains, Mo. to Sammy Lee Grisham, who preceded her in death on June 12, 1994.
She enjoyed her flowers, spending time with her family and her dog, Bud. Mrs. Grisham attended Family Life Church.
She is survived by two children, Sammy Gene Grisham and Gary Dean Grisham, both of Dora, Mo.; six grandchildren, Jeremy Grisham, Willard, Mo., Randall Grisham and wife Ashley, Niki Luna and husband Michael, Leslie Rogers and husband Chaseton, all of Dora, Krista Carter and husband, Weston, West Plains, and Michaela Renick, Festus, Mo.; 15 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cameron, Gabe, Easton, Kenny and Ella Grisham, Chesney, Kinley and Grady Luna, Garrett, Treyton and Brynlee Rogers, Kimber and Brady Carter and Liam Niswonger; one sister, Betty Jo McGoldrick, West Plains; one sister-in-law, Janice Hayes; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, five sisters, Rosie Lair, Inez Cotter, Fern Rennells, Pansy Callahan and Laura Downing and five brothers, Cecil, Wayne, Bobby, Jimmy and Junior Hayes, preceded her in death.
Visitation was Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial was at the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
