The West Plains Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the city council chambers at city hall.
The commission will meet to hold a public hearing regarding proposed rezoning of a residential property, 919 Grace Ave., to allow for the construction of a parking lot for Ozark Action.
The public is encouraged to attend.
