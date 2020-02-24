Chester Harding Elliott, 99, of Birch Tree, Mo., departed this life on Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1921, in Howell County, the son of Fred and Mary (Nasalroad) Elliott.
At 21 years of age, Chester became a member of the United States Army. He honorably served his country with the Allied Forces which reclaimed the beaches of Normandy in the D-Day Invasion of June 5, 1944, and ultimately received the prestigious Purple Heart. Chester was always generous in sharing stories about his military service.
Upon coming home from his military career, Chester was united in marriage to Icle Kellum on Aug. 26, 1946, in Mtn. View, Mo. To this union four children were born, Betty, Leon, David and Hazel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Hazel, two brothers Floyd and Donald Elliott, and sister Dorothy Lewis.
He is survived by three children Betty Rector (Curtis) of Birch Tree, Leon Elliott (Sharon) of Dexter, Mo., and David Elliott (Geri) of Birch Tree; two sisters Jewell Cooley and Mildred Smotherman; two brothers Leo “Bunk” Elliott and Dwayne Elliott; four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Chester loved his grandchildren and could call them all by name. He had generously gifted them all with gold dollars. Chester also loved his life on the farm and enjoyed caring for all of his animals.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 25, 2020, at Yarber Mortuary chapel, Birch Tree, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery, Thomasville, Mo. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.