The Howell County Emergency Management agency is working close with the Howell County Health Department monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. The agency is also involved in group efforts to mitigate and minimize spread of disease within the county. Meetings with Ozarks Medical Center, first responders, law enforcement, county commissioners, city administrators and emergency management directors, and school and church officials, are held weekly with daily updates, said county EMD Mike Coldiron. The following updates are from him.
As a precautionary effort law enforcement is limiting or suspending visitors to the county jail. Information about current jail protocols may be obtained by calling the jail at 417-256-4102.
The Howell County Courthouse and office building have posted notices that no one may enter who has traveled within the last 14 days to any foreign country or has had close contact with someone who has done so, or who has been asked to self-quarantine by a medical professional or health official, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had contact with anyone who has been, or who has an unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.
For information about the status of a criminal case consult your attorney or Casenet, contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at 417-256-4050 or visit the court website at www.howellcounty.net. For civil or family matters call 417-256-3741 and for probate call 417-255-1422.
Howell County Commissioners are working closely with organizations and Gov. Mike Parson has said it is up to individual business owners how to treat this situation for their response. Guidelines in place to assist may be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.
Some Church groups have restricted services to video streaming. Contact your local church for more information.
To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Howell County. However, at the recommendation of the Howell County Health Department and the CDC, gatherings of over 10 people are discouraged. Residents are encouraged to practicing good hygiene, stay home if sick and call your providers for instructions.
MISSOURI
Tested: 267 - Positive: 16
Counties of Greene Co. and St. Louis, 4; Cass, 2; Boone, Cole, Henry, Jackson. and St. Louis City, 1.
Deaths: 1
ARKANSAS
Tested: 269 - Positive: 33
Counties of Pulaski and Jefferson, 10 or more; Washington, Cleburne. Faulkner, Saline, Garland, Cleveland. Lincoln, Desha and Bradley, 1 to 4.
Current case data provided by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.