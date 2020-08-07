Fred Harper

Fred G. Harper passed away on July 24, 2020, in Ocala, Fla. Fred was born on April 4, 1938 in Coleman, Texas, to the late A.D. and Oleta (Merryman) Harper.
Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lu (Eagleman) Harper of the home, daughters Cynthia Eilkin of Craig, Colo., and Kimberly (Michael) Williams of Kansas City, Mo., and a son Ross Harper of Ocala, Fla. He is also survived by his granddaughter DeAnne (Jason) Blackwell of Craig, Colo., and his two grandsons Cole and Lane Harper of Ocala, Fla., as well as two great-grandchildren, Ty and Abbie Blackwell of Craig, Colo.
Fred sold carpet and floor covering for many years until his retirement. After retiring, he sold insurance part-time. Fred was a great family man and loving father. He enjoyed following the Missouri Fox Trotter Association events. Fred and Lu were members of the Maricamp Road Church of Christ in Ocala.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.