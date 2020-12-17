Alice Schreiber, 96, passed away the morning of Dec. 11, 2020, at Willow Care Nursing Home, Willow Springs, Mo. She was born on Nov. 27, 1924, in Waverly, Iowa, to Clarence Eugene and Hazel Irene (Scoles) Cheever.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Schreiber in December of 1943. The couple were married almost 51 years before Kenneth’s death in 1994.
Alice honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. As Kenneth was also in military service, the couple spent several years in Japan after the war, and later also in Germany. Alice enjoyed sharing many stories about her time in the Navy, her travels and growing up with eight siblings.
Along with her husband, those preceding her in death were one son Thomas O. Schreiber; one daughter Shirley M. Bellis; six sisters Clarice Buscaglia, Jean Johnson, Dixie Margritier, Betty Truitt, Marietta Ormsby and Laurel Martley; and two brothers infant Garland and Clarence “Woody” Cheever.
She is survived by two daughters Judy Jackson and husband Harry, of Pomona, Mo., and Esther Lautenbach and husband John, of Iowa; one brother John Cheever of Iowa; six grandchildren Kenneth Jackson and wife Dana, Harry Jackson and wife Dana, John Lautenbach and wife Terri, Joe Lautenbach, Sheryl Norris and husband Jerry, and Denis Clark and wife Linda; 16 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, Pomona, Mo., with Pastor Jerry Heath, under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs. Condolences may be expressed online at www.yarbermortuary.com.
