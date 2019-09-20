A special meeting of the Mtn. View City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers, 120 N. Oak St., to interview applicants for mayor.
During open session, applicants will be interviewed, including Clinton Elam, Richard A. Thornton, Tabitha Newton, John Krasuski and Jeremy L. Phipps.
After interviews are concluded, the council will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, then resume open session and vote to appoint a mayor to serve until April 2020.
The previously elected mayor, Patrick Reed, resigned in late May, citing personal and family reasons. He had been mayor for seven years, and was an alderman for six years before that.
Wes Stuart, as mayor pro tem, filled the vacancy for a short time before resigning and joining the West Plains police force. Currently, Paul O’Brien is serving as interim mayor.
