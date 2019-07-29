New members are sought to join Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra (SOCO), which is based in Willow Springs and includes musicians from across the southern Missouri and northern Arkansas region.
The orchestra has been together for about 20 years. Its members include retirees, students, musical educators and professional and nonprofessional musicians with a love for presenting live concerts to the community.
String players, woodwinds, brass and percussionists have a chance to play in a fun group and perform a wide range of music from classical to contemporary at area concert venues, say organizers. The first concert of the season will be a Halloween theme, followed by a Christmas concert, and a late spring concert that will be cinema themed.
Rehearsals are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday; dates are Aug. 20 for winds, Aug. 27 for strings and Sept. 3 for full orchestra. The orchestra rehearses in the Ferguson Building, 205 E. Main St. in Willow Springs.
The orchestra is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council, generous donors and the Missouri Arts Council.
Interested musicians should call Brandy Taylor, 417-259-7634, or Director Jodie Forbes, 417-417-217-0542. Check them out on the web at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org/soco, or follow “Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra” on Facebook.
