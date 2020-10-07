Howell County’s 10th COVID-related death was reported Monday by health department officials, making seven deaths reported in a week, starting with three on Sept. 28. That announcement was followed Tuesday with another death added, bringing the total to 11.
Between the two days, 109 new cases were counted: 55 on Monday, 54 on Tuesday.
The current rate of overall positivity in the county is 10.93%. At this time last week, the rate was 10.05%. A total of 196 cases have been added in the same time frame.
The county’s cumulative total is 979, 192 of which are considered active, with 18 patients hospitalized with complications.
Eighty-seven of the 109 new cases were reported in West Plains. The remaining 20% of cases were divided between five communities: eight in Mtn. View, four in Willow Springs three each in Pottersville and Caulfield, and one in Koshkonong.
Seventy-one of the cases are said to be of unknown origin and 38 are linked to known cases.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 134,583.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Dunklin, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Holt, Iron, Knox, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Shelby, St. Clair.
25-49: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland.
10-24: Worth.
Deaths: 2,200.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 88,071.
10,000+: Washington.
7,500-10,000: Pulaski.
5,000-7,499: Benton.
2,500-4,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Hot Spring, Independence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, White, Yell.
500-999: Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Miller, Phillips, Poinsett, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
25-49: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,447.
Source: Local health departments, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
