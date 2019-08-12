John Counts

John Lawrence Counts was born July 21, 1950, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Johnnie Isaac Counts and Wilma Lucille Fry Counts of Eminence, Mo.
He graduated from Eminence High School and attended Maryville College and Gradwohl College in St. Louis and Drury University in Springfield. On Dec. 29, 1974, John married Deborah Lynn Albert of Winona, Mo., and two children were born: John Albert Counts and Sarah Weaver Counts.
John worked at Cox South in Springfield, Mo., and later as Laboratory Director at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. Besides his family, John’s passion was playing and listening to the music he grew up with in the ‘60s. He was a drummer in several bands and his knowledge of discography was extensive. From his childhood to his last breath, John listened to the music that inspired him and loved knowing he instilled this appreciation in his children.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his Aunt Norma Nicholson, and his half-brother Jerry Moore of St. Louis.
He is survived by Debby, John and Sarah and three brothers and their families: Steve, Rhonda and Angie Counts of Bowling Green, Ky., Richard, Paula, Jason, Brad and Keith Counts of Festus, Mo., Donnie, Glenda, Michael, Elizabeth and Jacob of Willow Springs, Mo., as well as many cousins.
John was quick to share his smile and hearty laugh, and he will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorial service will be at West Plains Country Club at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.