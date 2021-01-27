The Howell County Health Department reported 15 new cases confirmed as of Wednesday morning, recording 3,447 cases of coronavirus infection and 93 associated deaths to date.
With 789 tests yielding 159 positive results, the 14-day positivity rate is 20.2%, up 3% from a week ago. Public health officials say 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are up 10.96% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 30.3 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 82 are known to be currently active, and of those, 15 require hospitalization, about 18%. A week ago, health officials reported 91 active cases, 10 of which were hospitalized.
On Oct. 16, when the highest number of patients had been hospitalized to date, 282 cases were active, of which 21 needed hospital care, 7.4%.
Of the newest cases eight are in West Plains, six in Willow Springs and one in Mtn. View.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 452,937.
Change from last report: 2,523.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,709.
Change from last report: 23.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 288,964.
Change from last report: 1,777.
25,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Benton, Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 4,742.
Change from last report: 52.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
