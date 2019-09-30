Wilbur Bastin

Wilbur Earl Bastin, son of the late Fred and Orpha Bastin was born June 24, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., and died Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 88 years.
He was united in marriage Nov. 17, 1990, to Barbara Ann Johnson.
Will is survived by his wife Barbara; five daughters Carole Dowell and husband Mike of Odessa, Mo., Sandy Nesmith and husband Jim of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Marcy Gamber and husband Steve of Bates City, Mo., Shari Blackston and husband Marvin of Oak Grove, Mo., and Brooke Dirlam and husband Mike of Drexel, Mo. He is also survived by one brother David Bastin and wife Jan of Orange, Calif., 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Raymond and Paul.
He attended Cornerstone Family Worship. In the past he served as Sunday school secretary and superintendent, Royal Rangers Senior Commander, president of Men’s Ministry, deacon and usher.
He loved to work in his wood shop and volunteer at local nursing homes. Everything he did was unto the Lord. He had a love for people and could always bring a smile.
A special thank you to Three Rivers Hospice for the outstanding, compassionate care and support given.
Graveside services will be at New Hope Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
