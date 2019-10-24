Immanuel Southern Baptist Church in Pomona invites all to join the congregation at 4 p.m. Saturday for a free family-friendly Fall Festival at the church on N Highway.
Activities will include kid-friendly games, a bounce house, free food and a hayride.
Learn more by following @ ISBCpomona on Facebook
