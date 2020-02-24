Graveside services for Rhonda Ann Minge Piland, 51, Mtn. Home, Ark., were held at 2 p.m.. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Bakersfield Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Rhonda passed away at 6:14 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 23, 1968, at West Plains, Mo., to Gary and Joan Garner Minge. She graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1986. Rhonda loved people and making them laugh.
She is survived by two children Keesha and Barry Piland; her mother Joan Minge; one brother Gary Minge Jr. and wife Carrie; her grandmother Wanda Minge; and her significant other Curt Gott.
Her father and grandparents preceded her in death.
