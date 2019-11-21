Center Grove Baptist Church in Moody will hold several celebrations over the next month.
Its regular monthly celebration dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The December dinner will take place at the same time Dec. 22.
At 11 a.m. Dec. 1, The Mattingly Family will sing for the congregation, to be followed by a Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner.
A fifth Sunday celebration dinner will be held at noon Dec. 29 at the church.
The public is welcome to all events.
