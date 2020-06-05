About 934 ballots were cast in Oregon County during the June municipal election held Tuesday.
Voters were asked to choose two members for the Oregon County Health Department Board, and chose Diana Clary with 734 votes and Judy Wright with 561 votes. Duane Dawson received 176 votes and there were three write-in votes.
THAYER
An internet sales use tax was approved by Thayer voters by 127 in favor to 37 opposed. The passage of the tax means the city will be able to collect sales tax from items purchased online through such outlets as Amazon.
Citizens also voted in Janice Tolar for alderman of Ward 2. Tolar defeated Kem Trimble. Tolar served over 30 years as the county's tax collector and won with 78 votes to Trimble's 29.
Michael J. King also won in an uncontested race for alderman of Ward 1.
ALTON
In the race for Alton R-4 school board, voters were asked to choose three members; they reelected two candidates, Jamie Sisco with 281 votes and in Bart Kernodle with 270. Incumbent Ryan Miller was not reelected, losing his seat to Rick Allen Henson by 240 to 168 votes.
There was a tight race for Alton alderman with Tom Young beating challenger Kody McIntire by a single vote: Young earned 46 votes; McIntire, 45; and Wesley E. Buckner, 34.
KOSHKONONG
In Koshkonong, voters reelected George Hunt in an uncontested race.
Voters were asked to pick two candidates for aldermen seats. Mark Sanders garnered the most votes at 26, however, there was a tie between incumbent Keith Frealy and newcomer Hope Reed, who earned 24 votes a piece.
State law allows for a special election to be called in the case of a tie, if neither candidate withdraws.
COUCH
In the race for Couch School Board, voters were asked to pick three candidates. They elected Adam Crowder received 224 votes; incumbent Thomas Smith, 218 votes; and James Brent Morgan,175 votes. Luke Edward Fisher received 124 votes.
Voters also approved a Couch School Proposition by 150 votes to 132 votes, allowing the district to increase the operating tax levy by 55 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Funds from the levy would be used toward building maintenance and renovations, as well as educational needs.
All election results are pending official confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.