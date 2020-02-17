Guy Wayne Atchison Sr., 60, Eminence. Died at 5:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- R-7 staff member on administrative leave, say district officials
- Suspect in stolen truck case arrested, charged with stealing another truck
- West Plains City Council meeting Tuesday
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
- Demolition begins on Parkside House
- Howell County Sheriff's Department
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Natural State Jackpot' game
- The 40-year-old traveling valentine
- Three Howell County residents hurt in crashes
- HOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.