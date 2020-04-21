PRINCIPAL'S ADVANCED LIST
Fifth grade: Bryce Bennett, Abigail Blum, Kara Britton, Dakotah Cabrales, Morgan Calvo, Jasper Cypret, Trenton Johnston, Chase Mills, Carter Nicholson, Thomas Poole, Mason Thornton and Lileigh Wooldridge.
Sixth grade: Layne Brewer and Jaycelyn Wright.
MASTERY LIST
Second grade: Makayla Bowers, Ryan Davis, Aayden Martin, Hagen Smith, Allie Spragg and Riley Williams.
Third grade: Owen Brown, Even Critser, Gabriel Eaker, Ian Forrester, Camryn Garrison, Kypton Horton, Ashton Jenkins, Makynlee McCullough, Chance Mills, Tanner Newman, Cannon Pitts, Kahlan Poulette, Aubrie Schultze, Holden Underwood, Noella VanWinkle, Briley Walters and Melanie Welch.
Fourth grade: Colton Albritton, Brilee Ball,Payton Blea, Kaitlyn Cerutti, Addison Coker, Keili Combs, Ryleigh Davis, Cash Grimes, Canyon Harper, Hayden Howerton, Rowan Johnson, McKenzie Morris, Ashlyn Nelson, Riley Orf, Douglas Price, Kynslee Rigel, Steven Smith, Rylee Jo Sorrell, Maddux Underwood, Brylee Wilbanks, Annabelle Williams, Grayson Woods and Zaiden Wright.
Fifth grade: Dustin Adams, Caleb Arthurs, Eric Beville, AnnaBella Brixey, Karli Coker, Lukas Curtner, Hattie Haynes, Montana Hedden, Brooklyn Leonard, Brady Parker, Christian Pitts, Brendon Spencer, Jaxon Thompson, Kaleb Tipton and Levi Wilson.
Sixth grade: Kailie Amrhein, Avery Bowers, Makayla Brown, Heath Combs, Zeb DuBois, Jacelyn Donahue, Aubrie Eubanks, Brayden Freeman, Haily Gorham, Dawson Harris, Kadyn Hilles, Brooklyn Houston, Savannah Jackson, Miley Johnston, Allyson Kerley, Zayden Magnuson, Sadie Meyer, Jaxon Miller, Reese Pender, Gabriel Porter, Madelynn Rhoades, Ethan Stephenson, Kadence Stubbs, Riley White and Callie Jo Young.
