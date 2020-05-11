In just three weeks' time, voters in Missouri will head back to the polls to cast their ballots in the general municipal election to be held June 2.
The election, originally scheduled for April 7, was postponed March 18 following an executive order from Gov. Mike Parson as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though there are continuing concerns regarding safety for poll workers and voters, Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner says the county is prepared and precautions are being taken.
“We only have eight polling locations open for this election,” she said, noting that the smaller number of polling locations will be easier to manage. She added the county will only need 48 election judges for the this election, compared to over 150 usually needed for larger elections such as the ones in August or November.
“So far we’ve only had a couple of election judges cancel, which isn’t unusual,” Waggoner said. “We have a very dedicated group of election judges and most of them are very anxious to get back and do their jobs.”
According to Waggoner, the June election shouldn’t require any more election judges, but she said her office is always looking for more who are interested in volunteering for the August or November elections.
“If you are interested, just call the county clerk’s office and we’ll start the process and get you on the list,” Waggoner said. The county clerk’s office number is 256-2591.
Absentee voting for the June 2 election can be done in person through 5 p.m. June 1 at the county clerk’s office, 35 Court Square, West Plains, and voters can request a mail-in ballot until May 20.
In West Plains, voters registered at Howell 1 precinct will vote at First Church of God, 1700 Wayhaven Ave.; Howell 2 voters will go to the National Guard Armory, 1315 Webster Ave.; Howell 3 voters, to the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway; and those in Howell 4 will cast their votes at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.
Outside of West Plains in Howell County, voters in Brandsville will vote at the Brandsville City Hall, located at the corner of Main Street and U.S. 63. Voters in Willow Springs will vote at the YMCA, 405 Main St., and voters in Mtn. View will go to the Mtn. View Community Center, 125 E. First St.
Voters living in the Pomona Fire District, who also live in the Richards R-5 School District or the Junction Hill C-12 School District, will vote at the First Church of God in West Plains; those in the Willow Springs School District will vote at the YMCA in Willow Springs.
Two school districts will hold election for school board, Willow Springs and Mtn. View-Birch Tree.
Howell County voters in the Willow Springs school district will cast their ballots at the YMCA in Willow Springs. School district residents registered to vote in Douglas County will vote at the Eastern Douglas County Community Building. In Texas County, voters living in the Pierce Township can vote in the Clear Springs Community Building and Sargent Township can vote in the Cabool High School Gym.
For the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District, voters in Howell County will vote in the Mtn. View Community Building. In Shannon County, voters registered in Montier will vote in the Montier Church of God, and those in Birch Tree will vote in the Birch Tree Church of God. In Texas County, voters living in the Dale Township will vote at the Summersville Old High School Gym, and in Pierce Township voters will cast their ballots at the Clear Springs Community Building.
To help ease the minds of voters and election officials, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will also be visiting 12 county clerk’s offices in south central part of the state next week to deliver sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment for the June election.
“We’re very grateful Ashcroft has done the legwork in the gathering supplies we need and being proactive on this,” said Waggoner.
For more information on the June election or to get a sample ballot go to www.howellcounty.net or call 256-2591. To check voter registration status, visit s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.
