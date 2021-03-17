Dewayne Callahan 

A celebration of life service for Dewayne Beach Callahan, 89, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Callahan passed away at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
He was born Dec. 29, 1930, in Pottersville, Mo., to Edward Emmanuel Callahan and Vesta Lawing Callahan. He was married to Shirley Hensley.
Mr. Callahan was a veteran, having served with the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. Before his retirement, he worked as a machinist, at Cloud Oak Flooring and at Southwest Truck Body, now known as DRS. He loved to do woodworking. Mr. Callahan was a member of Smith Chapel Church.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Callahan, of the family home; two children Tansy Lindeman and husband Michael, Springdale, Ark., and Kevin Callahan and wife Faunda Lee, Springfield, Mo.; four grandchildren Jonathon Lindeman and wife Melissa, Ian Lindeman, Joshua Callahan and wife Lindsay, and Jordan Cowherd and husband Reece; two great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two brothers Verbal Callahan and wife Laureen, and Leolen Callahan and wife Lisa, all of state of Nebraska; one sister Loverne DeShazo and husband Mike, West Plains, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; five brothers Charles, Ermal, Larry, Fabin and Leon Callahan; and three sisters Vivian Robinson, Deloris Belt and Murline Peterson preceded him in death.
Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775.
